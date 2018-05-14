Deputy Representative at the Falkland Islands Government office in London, Michael Betts and Public Relations Officer Matt Ware, welcomed five students from Chichester College and three from Peter Symonds College for a day visit to London on Sunday 29th April.
The students had a behind the scenes tour of the Natural History Museum, where they met former Falkland resident Archie the giant squid, and then had a walking tour of Westminster, where they saw Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and several attractions linked to the Falklands.
Michael hopes the students enjoyed their day in London and looks forward to organising more.
Taking part from Chichester, Rebecca Goss, Dwight Joshua, Brooklyn Ford, Emily Barker, Demi Greenough. From Peter Symonds:, Jessica Whalley-King, Rio Thomas-Hayes, Derby Newman. (PN).-
Argentine students, having the day off since the instructors were engaged in a characteristic strike,visited Juan, the Giant Default.Posted 8 hours ago +1
Looks more like a dinasaur rex not a giant squidPosted 7 hours ago 0