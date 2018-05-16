Argentina/UK agree to continue fisheries conservation talks in London next November

16th Wednesday, May 2018 - 09:13 UTC Full article

UK/Argentina fisheries scientific information exchange, as well as some joint scientific cruises took place regularly during the nineties.(Pic R. Goodwin)

Following a two-day meeting in Buenos Aires of the Fisheries South West Atlantic Commission Scientific Sub-Committee, Argentina and the UK agreed to hold a new round of talks in London next November, according to a release from the Argentine foreign ministry.

“Both delegations dialogued on issues of mutual interest regarding scientific cooperation for the conservation of fisheries resources in the South West Atlantic”, said the release, adding that in the framework of conservation measures, mechanisms for the exchange of scientific information were analyzed, discussing fin-fish and squid species which are to be the purpose of cooperation.

The possibility of joint scientific cruises was also assessed, and it was agreed to meet again next November in London.

Finally the Argentine ministry points out that both, the two-day meeting (Monday and Tuesday), as its results will be in accordance with the sovereignty formula for the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich islands and surrounding maritime spaces agreed on Point 2 of the Joint Declaration of Madrid, from 19 October 1999.

The UK/Argentina fisheries scientific information exchange, as well as some joint scientific cruises took place regularly during the nineties, until they were later cancelled by the government of ex president Nestor Kirchner.

The UK delegation to the fisheries meeting in Buenos Aires included four representatives from the Falklands, including the head of the Mineral Resources Department, John Barton.