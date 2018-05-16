Falklands' Legislative Assembly members visit West Falkland

16th Wednesday, May 2018 - 07:08 UTC Full article

“It is important that MLAs hear the views of the Camp community on our future plans”, said Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Stacey Bragger

From Friday 11 May to Sunday 13 May 2018, Members of the Falkland Islands elected Legislative Assembly visited West Falkland to give a series of presentations on The Islands Plan 2018 – 2022.

The visits aimed to give residents on West Falkland the opportunity to understand the main priorities for MLAs over the next four years and to listen to any questions that residents may have on the future plans. Meetings were held in the Port Howard Social Club, Fox Bay East Social Club and Hill Cove Social Club.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Stacy Bragger said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to come and meet with us over the past few days on West Falkland. It was important for us as newly elected MLAs and re-elected MLAs to have a chance to get out into Camp and meet with residents to discuss what has been outlined in The Islands Plan.”

“It is important that MLAs hear the views of the Camp community on our future plans. This trip aimed to give West Falkland residents a chance to meet with us and discuss not only The Islands Plan but anything else that they may have been concerned about. We were very pleased to have the opportunity to outline our aspirations for our Assembly term, and the feedback that we received at the meetings was very useful.”

If you would like to read The Islands Plan, hard copies are available at Gilbert House or a download version from: http://www.fig.gov.fk/assembly/public-papers/literature