Brazil reacts strongly to EU ex-leaders asking for Lula to run for office

Brazil on Wednesday lashed out at a demand by former European leaders for disgraced ex-president Lula da Silva to be allowed to take part in elections this year. A group of former EU left leaning leaders, including French ex-president Francois Holland and Spanish former prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, called Lula's imprisonment for corruption “hurried” and said he should be “free to present himself before Brazilian voters.”
Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes responded that because Lula had lost an appeal against his graft conviction he had automatically lost the right to run for public office.
Nunes branded the European former leaders' appeal “filled with prejudices, arrogant and anachronistic.”
“I noted with disbelief the declarations of these European personalities who, having lost an audience in their own countries, claim to have the right to give lessons on the functioning of the Brazilian judicial system,” Nunes said in a statement.
Lula, whose populist-conservative government between 2003 and 2010 saw dramatic reductions in extreme poverty, was convicted of taking a seaside apartment as a bribe and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Despite the scandal he tops opinion polls and insists that he wants to take part in the October presidential election.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
They'd obviously prefer a racketeer! It's a lot easier to do business with a corrupt and a known corrupt is even better than the unknown ones, who are queuing-up to steal!Posted 4 hours ago 0
REF: notícias uol:
“PF vê ”indícios muito claros“ de que dinheiro do narcotráfico foi para políticos corruptos”:
https://noticias.uol.com.br/cotidiano/ultimas-noticias/2018/05/15/dinheiro-do-trafico-pode-ter-ido-parar-nas-maos-de-politicos-corruptos-diz-pf.htm
“Brazil on Wednesday lashed out at a demand by former European leaders for disgraced ex-president Lula da Silva to be allowed to take part in elections this year.I'm sure these idiots would love it if Brazil ”Posted 1 hour ago 0
“...a demand by former European leaders...”....quite a bit of cheek really - they should mind their own business - not to mention their feigned indignance which translates into their willingness to overlook his crimes. Either they are as crooked as Lula, or are peeved at the idea that the radical left is being whipped in Brazil.