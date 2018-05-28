BOTs meeting on environment issues at 10 Downing Street

Representatives from the different BOTs at 10 Downing Street. Falklands were represented by Ms Sukey Cameron MBE

Representatives from British Overseas Territories held a meeting at 10 Downing Street hosted by Sir John Randall, the Special Advisor on Environment to the Prime Minister. The issues discussed included Brexit, international platforms, renewable energy, climate change, HMG’s Oceans and marine protected areas agenda.

The meeting was very positive and illustrated a commitment on the part of HMG to have closer ties and working relationships with the Overseas Territories on the environment moving forward.

This was the first meeting with further meetings envisaged as the Territories work together for greater and stronger collaboration between the British Government and the Overseas Territories on environmental initiatives and campaigns at an International level.

Ms Sukey Cameron MBE, head of the Falklands Government Office in London represented the Falkland Islands at the meeting.

There are 14 Overseas Territories (formerly colonies), namely, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands.

British Antarctic Territory and British Indian Ocean Territory are administered from the Foreign Office in London whilst South Georgia is represented by the Governor of the Falkland Islands.