Falklands Liberation Anniversary: Thursday 14 June program

To mark the Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982, the following program has been arranged for Thursday 14 June 2018, in the capital Stanley, according to a release from Gilbert House, seat of the Falklands elected government.
A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45 am. The Governor together with the Commander British Forces will attend the service. Members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy supported by the Pipes and Drums 19 Royal Artillery and Youth Groups will be in attendance. Veterans from 1982, including local residents and from the United Kingdom will also be present
At 11.00 am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers the Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, by representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.
Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.
A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the FIDF Hall. This will commence at 1145am to 1400. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend.
Escude´explained that the intensification of ''territorial indoctrination'' had a snowball effect. It began in 1947 and by 1979 Argentinians were already mentally conditioned to go to war, if necessary to protect a particular image of the national territory. The image taught to two generations of Argentinians was that the national territory was composed of two parts: ''the continental territory'' and the ''imaginary territory'' and the imaginary territory made up of the ''Antarctic region'' and the ''ocean islands'' (Parodi, C.A. quoting Escude´ C. 1988).Posted 12 hours ago +1
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory