Falkland Islands elected government establishes new portfolio system

30th Wednesday, May 2018 - 08:52 UTC Full article

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Stacy Bragger said the restructure will help make the business of Government more efficient and more transparent

Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly recently reviewed the portfolio system, having now been in post for six months. The resulting changes are designed to provide greater clarity in the detail of each portfolio, as well as to ensure equity for each portfolio holder.

The main changes to the structure are as follows:

• MLA Mark Pollard has replaced MLA Roger Spink as deputy portfolio holder for Development and Commercial Services

• MLA Mark Pollard is also now lead for Tourism in his portfolio of Trade and Industry, taking over from deputy MLA Stacy Bragger

• MLA Roger Spink has replaced MLA Barry Elsby as deputy portfolio holder for Health and Social Services

• MLA Barry Elsby has replaced MLA Mark Pollard as deputy portfolio holder for Public Works

• MLA Leona Roberts has replaced MLA Teslyn Barkman as portfolio lead for the Environment; MLA Barkman becomes Deputy for Environment with Environment now included within Public Protection

• MLA Stacy Bragger now has lead responsibility for SAAS under the Trade and Industry portfolio

• MLA Barry Elsby now has lead responsibility for Public Health, which comes under the Policy unit

• MLA Teslyn Barkman now has deputy responsibility for Rural Development.

The International Relations, Public Relations and Media portfolio, which is the responsibility of all Members of the Legislative Assembly, has been renamed the Policy and Public Relations portfolio.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Stacy Bragger said: “We have been MLAs for over six months now and had always planned to revisit our portfolios at this time. This restructure will help make the business of Government more efficient and provide the public with greater transparency in terms of the main elements that sit within each portfolio.

“We are entering an extremely busy time with the advent of the Budget and this restructure will help us to continue to hold the civil service to account for the delivery of our plans for the coming financial year.”