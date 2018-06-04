British Army HQ with gender-neutral toilets

Toilets at British Army headquarters are now gender-neutral, according to the London media. “Ladies” and “Gentlemen” signs have been removed as part of a huge equality drive across the military. Chiefs have warned officers that promotions will be blocked unless they improve the “inclusiveness and diversity” of units.
More than 2,000 military and civilian personnel are housed at the Army’s £44million HQ in Andover, Hants. Sources expect other military buildings and bases in the UK to follow suit. But one serving soldier said: “This is ridiculous and I’m sure most women who work there do not want this.”
Colonel Richard Kemp former Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan, added: “It’s quite shocking that the Army is being dragged into this whole world of political correctness.
“Given how stretched and how busy our forces are, it is surprising someone has time to worry about this sort of thing.”
However it was welcomed by transgender activist Paris Lees, who said: “This is great news. Good on the Army, who are strong on equality issues and place more importance in how you can do your job”
Ok so how does it work, is there just one toilet that everyone uses...does it have a urinal?Posted 13 hours ago 0
Are women happy to see guys pissing against a wall...?
I've been to a couple of places with unisex toilets recently, the urinals were kind of behind a wall in both but not totally separate. I can't imagine the army did more than change the signs on whatever they had before, though.Posted 8 hours ago 0
If it's single toilets then I think they should always be unisex; really pointless labelling them male or female in that case.
Never heard so much PC bullS**t in my life! I imagine both sexes piddle against the wall to be equal- and alongside each other for total equality!Posted 5 hours ago 0
Easier in the Middle East as assume both sides just squat over identical holes side by side in the floor ,under your robes?