Brazil's trade surplus in May reached US$ 5.981 billion

There was an increase of 18.4% in basic exports, while sales of manufactured and semi-manufactured goods fell 17.3% and 9.5%, respectively.

Brazil's trade balance recorded a US$ 5.981 billion surplus in May, resulting from US$ 19.224 billion in exports and US$ 13.260 billion in imports, said the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC).

During May, the Brazilian trade balance recorded daily averages of US$ 916.2 million for exports and US$ 631.4 million for imports. Year-to-date, the balance records a US$ 26.155 billion surplus, 9.8% lower than in the same period of 2017 (US$ 29.026 billion).

The daily average of exports in May increased by 1.9% over the same period last year. There was an increase of 18.4% in basic exports, while sales of manufactured and semi-manufactured goods fell 17.3% and 9.5%, respectively.

Regarding imports, the daily average in April increased 14.5%, driven by the increase in the purchase of capital goods (+29.4%), fuels and lubricants (+23.4%), intermediate goods (+11.6%), and consumer goods (+10.8%).