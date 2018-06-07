Sister of Queen Maxima of Netherlands dies of an apparent suicide

7th Thursday, June 2018 - 14:06 UTC Full article

Inés was found at her home on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires. Inés, who worked for the government, is believed to have suffered from depression (Pic ABC)

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is mourning the loss of her younger sister Inés Zorreguieta, who has passed away at the age of 33. Local Argentine media have reported that Inés died of an apparent suicide. She was found at her home on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires. Inés, who worked for the government, is believed to have suffered from depression and mental health issues.

She was the godmother of Queen Máxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 11, and was the youngest child of the late Jorge Zorreguieta and María del Carmen Cerruti Carricart. Máxima has two brothers, Juan and Martin, and three half-sisters, Maria, Dolores and Angeles.

Queen Máxima's diary of engagements has been adjusted. She was due to attend a musical event, Holland Festival, this week but will not be making an appearance. Máxima will also not be joining her husband King Willem-Alexander on their tour of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia next week.

The royal is expected to fly to Argentina for the funeral, just like she did last summer when her father Jorge passed away. The Dutch queen, her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three children Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane flew to Buenos Aires for the burial. Jorge died of cancer aged 89. His death was confirmed by the palace who said that the former politician had a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He had been battling the disease at the Fundaleu Clinic in Buenos Aires and Máxima had been pictured visiting him various times.

Jorge Zorreguieta served as Argentina's Minister of Agriculture during the violent regime of General Jorge Rafael Videla. As such, he was banned from attending major royal events in the Netherlands, including his daughter's 2002 wedding to the then Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, and Willem-Alexander's accession to the throne in 2013. He was, however, allowed to attend the christening of his three granddaughters since baptisms are considered private affairs rather than matters of the state.