Falkland Islands anniversary of Liberation Day on 14 June

To mark the Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982, the following programme has been arranged for Thursday 14 June 2018 by the local elected government, Gilbert House.
A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45 am. The Governor together with the Commander British Forces will attend the service.
Members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defence Force and members of the Merchant Navy supported by the Pipes and Drums 19 Royal Artillery and Youth Groups will be in attendance.
Veterans from 1982, including local residents and from the United Kingdom will also be present.
At 11.00 am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers the Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, by representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.
Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.
A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the FIDF Hall. This will commence at 1145am to 1400. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend.
When Argentina attempted to assert its sovereignty over the Falkland or Malvinas Islands, the Argentinian generals seem to have expected political support from the Third World against Great Britain, the archetypical colonial power. One reason that much of the international community reacted negatively was the perception that the Argentinian junta was more concerned with extending its rights over adjacent territory than with carrying out the responsibility of governing the inhabitants of the Falklands, who seemed thoroughly dismayed at the prospect of Argentinian rule.(Law, Power and The Sovereign State, The Evolution and The Application of The Concept of Sovereignty, Fowler M.R. & Bunck J.M., Pennsylvania State University Press, 1995, p 12 -13).
