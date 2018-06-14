Falkland Islands anniversary of Liberation Day on 14 June

To mark the Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982, the following programme has been arranged for Thursday 14 June 2018 by the local elected government, Gilbert House.

A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45 am. The Governor together with the Commander British Forces will attend the service.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defence Force and members of the Merchant Navy supported by the Pipes and Drums 19 Royal Artillery and Youth Groups will be in attendance.

Veterans from 1982, including local residents and from the United Kingdom will also be present.

At 11.00 am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers the Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, by representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.

A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the FIDF Hall. This will commence at 1145am to 1400. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend.

