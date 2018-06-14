Gibraltar flies Falkland Islands flag on Liberation Day

The Falkland Islands flag is currently flying above No 6 Convent Place to commemorate the Falkland Islands’ Liberation Day.
Gibraltar played a significant role in the British liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine invasion. Liberation Day, marked on 14th June each year, commemorates that historic event and pays respect to the 255 British Servicemen and 3 Falkland Islands civilian women who gave their lives in defense of freedom and democracy.
