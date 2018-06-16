Falklands government implements Environmental studies budget

The Falkland Islands are very serious and committed to protecting its unique environment, and besides strict measures to impede invasive species it has also spent millions of pounds in bio-security and environmental research.

To that effect the Falklands government has announced its annual environmental studies budget to help people in the Islands conduct activities and research which benefit and enhance the environment.

Projects eligible for funding must assist in the management or enhancement of biodiversity in the Falkland Islands. Priority will be given to initiatives which include environmental research, on-ground action, and educational activities addressing the following key themes: Invasive Species and Bio-security; Vulnerable Species and Habitats; Priority Protected and Designated Sites.

Applicants are encouraged to discuss their projects with the Environmental Officer beforehand. The deadline for applications is Friday 3 August 2018.

Application forms and the detailed call for proposals can be obtained from the Environmental Officer, Denise Blake telephone 28427 or e-mail: environmental.officer@sec.gov.fk