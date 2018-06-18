Falklands' lawmakers ready for a robust presentation before C24

Falkland Islands lawmakers have pledged that their presentations before the United Nations Decolonization Committee or C 24 this year in New York will be as robust as ever, despite the improvement of relations between Argentina and the United Kingdom.
Member of the Legislative Assembly Ian Hansen, who at the end of the month together with MLA Roger Edwards will be addressing C24, anticipated to a meeting of the Legislative Assembly that despite an improved atmosphere in UK/Argentina relations, the fact is that the Argentine claim over the Falklands remains as strong as ever, and thus “I would like just like to take this opportunity to reassure all Falkland Islanders that my and the Honorable Roger Edwards’ addresses, to the Committee of 24 will be as robust as they have been in the past”.
MLA Hansen was addressing the Legislative Assembly before leaving for New York. However like his colleague MLA Edwards, who travelled earlier for a round of political meetings in Washington DC and Canada, MLA Hansen was scheduled to fly through Trinidad, Guyana and Belize, where the Falklands have managed to establish good contacts.
The two MLAs are expected to meet in New York preparing for the petition speeches before the C24 at the end of June. C24 is actually made up of 29 country members and its current chair is Walton Alfonso Webson from Antigua and Barbuda.
It would make no impression at all if the C24 didn't turn up. Not as though they achieve anything. One decolonization in 20 years? And that would have happened without them.Posted 22 hours ago +4
FRodPosted 6 hours ago +2
So 4 members of the C24 had a week long jolly to Paris and New Caledonia 3 months ago.
Why then is the C24 so terrified of visiting the Falkland Islands, they've been invited often enough.
Which 'International Laws' were broken by the referendum in the Falkland Islands?
I don't know, Voice. That's all very well for the UK; we don't want anything from them. But that committee is supposed to represent the interests of the NSGTs, and as far as I know is the only international body they can appeal to directly. That might be a bridge they don't want to burn.Posted 1 day ago 0