Germany slammed by media; the team trained behind closed doors

19th Tuesday, June 2018 - 09:02 UTC Full article

The Germany camp is set to resume normal business on Tuesday before Joachim Low's side flies out to Sochi for Saturday's group match against Sweden.

Germany cancelled all media activities on Monday following their 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their 2018 World Cup opener on Sunday. The team trained behind closed doors while a news conference with former captain Philipp Lahm on Germany's bid for the 2024 European Championships was cancelled.

German media have slammed the team after the first defeat in a World Cup opener since 1982.

“Kicker” magazine says that against Mexico the German team and its eight World Cup winners lacked everything: Hunger, defensive stability, inspiration as well as physical and mental freshness. They looked like a formation past their prime.

Meanwhile Bild says ”Worst defense in years, an invisible attack and the midfield was just watching. What a disappointment! Did anyone see the world champions? They were in any case not on the pitch in Moscow yesterday. Four years on from the gigantic 7-1 against Brazil, the title holder loses 1-0 to Mexico.”