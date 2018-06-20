“Beware of little David”, Lula da Silva tells Brazil' team ahead of the match with Costa Rica

“The first week of the World Cup proves Germany is not unbeatable and, among the top players, only Cristiano Ronaldo proved his value,” he wrote.

Lula da Silva warned Brazil for Friday’s match against Costa Rica: “Be careful, because we all know one day the little David can defeat the giant Goliath.”

Ex president Lula da Silva is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in Curitiba, but as all Brazilians loves football, the national sport, and has been contracted as a commentator for the World's Cup in Russia.

Germany lost 1-0 to Mexico in its opener in the tournament and faces a possible elimination game against Sweden this week. Ronaldo scored three goals in Portugal’s draw with Spain.

The former president has also used soccer metaphors and his love for Sao Paulo-based club Corinthians to prop up his popularity.

In a plea bargain signed last year, executives of construction company Odebrecht said they built Arena Corinthians to open the 2014 World Cup as a gift to the former president.

Lula da Silva also denies wrongdoing in that case. Corinthians still claims it is owed more than US$ 400 million for the stadium.