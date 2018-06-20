Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, June 21st 2018 - 08:11 UTC

Ecuadorean ex president included in kidnapping investigation

Wednesday, June 20th 2018 - 08:54 UTC
Ecuador's highest court has ordered former President Rafael Correa included in an investigation into a 2012 botched kidnapping of an opposition lawmaker. The judge in charge of the case gave Correa a month to clear his name.

Correa has not been charged. The proceedings on Monday dealt with an investigation into Fernando Balda's kidnapping in Bogota after he fled to Colombia's capital to escape what he considered persecution by Correa.

A Colombian court found that Balda's abductors were hired by members of Ecuador's intelligence agency at the time Correa was president. Three other top intelligence officials are also under investigation.

Correa said on social media he has no idea why he is being linked to the probe. Supporters outside the court said Correa was the target of a smear campaign.

Top Comments

  • DemonTree

    “The judge in charge of the case gave Correa a month to clear his name.”

    Are people not innocent until proven guilty in Ecuador anymore? It's up to the courts to prove him guilty, he shouldn't have to prove his innocence.

    Posted 22 hours ago 0
  • chronic

    DT, why are you so ashamed of your birthplace?

    Posted 20 hours ago 0
  • gordo1

    Demon Tree - ecuatoriano? I doubt it!

    Posted 1 hour ago 0
