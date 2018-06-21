Chile Day in London, 6-7 September, to promote growth and investments

21st Thursday, June 2018 - 11:44 UTC Full article

Inbest directors and Chilean Minister of Finance, Felipe Larraín, with Ambassador Fiona Clouder and David Gardner from the British Embassy.

Chile Day in London will take place on 6-7 September; it was announced at an event in the British embassy in Santiago de Chile. The initiative has grown steadily since its year of inception in 2011 and “this year promises to be a new focus, at an important time for both our countries”, said ambassador Fiona Clouder.

“Financial links, free trade and growing our economies are important to both the UK and Chile. It is a great pleasure to be here at the announcement that Chile Day in London will take place on 6-7 September. I have seen this important initiative grow and have participated each year since the inception of Chile Day in London by Minister Larrain in 2011. This year promises to be a new focus, at an important time for both our countries.

”Chile Day is one of the most powerful initiatives between our two countries. Chile Day is about stimulating investment flows, growing the capital markets and encouraging business and trade between our two countries. London is the global financial hub, with the City of London, the London Stock Exchange and the London Metals Exchange. The Santiago markets are important both for Chile, but also for regional positioning and Chile’s role as a key player in the Pacific Alliance.

”In a changing world, promoting free trade and financial investment helps grow our economies, promoting prosperity and building a better life for people. To do that, business confidence is important. As was highlighted during his recent visit, The Lord Mayor’s ‘Business of Trust’ initiative (@citylordmayor) helps build long lasting levels of trust in business. Financial and professional services are crucial to business confidence. The UK is a leader in tech innovation and talent and is the digital capital of Europe. The National CyberSecurity Centre has leading expertise on the new challenges posed by security risks.

”The UK is ahead of New York, Hong Kong and Singapore as the most attractive location for asset management operations. The UK-Chile Joint Statement agreed during the visit of the Foreign Secretary confirmed that key topics for Chile Day will include the ‘Business of Trust’, green finance, FinTech, and cyber security. We look forward to Chile Day in London in September 2018 and to further trade and investment links between UK and Chile, concluded ambassador Clouder.