Jamie Bowden starts duties as new British Ambassador to Chile

22nd Friday, June 2018 - 10:58 UTC Full article

Ambassador Jamie Bowden

Jamie Bowden has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Chile in succession to Ms Fiona Clouder. Mr Jamie Bowden, called on the Acting Director of Protocol of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Patricio Guesalaga, during his first day Ambassador to Chile.

Jamie Bowden is a former British Army officer having served with the Royal Green Jackets. He joined the FCO in 1986. As well as working on Arab and UN affairs in London, he served in Yemen, Sudan, the US, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and Kuwait. He was Deputy Head of Mission in Iraq (2004-2005), and Ambassador in Bahrain (2006-2001) and Oman (2011-2014).

From 2014 to 2017, he worked as Deputy Private Secretary to TRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Ambassador’s priorities will include trade and investment, defense and security, science and innovation, and promoting a green growth economy.

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Bowden said:

“I am delighted to be the new Ambassador to Chile, one of the UK’s oldest friends in the world, with whom we cooperate internationally and work together on a wide range of issues, such as free trade, climate change, protection of the oceans, Antarctica, defence and security.

”This is an especially exciting moment for the UK-Chile partnership, with unique opportunities to strengthen ties and collaboration, especially in trade and finance, science and sustainable growth, defense and security.

“I know that I am inheriting the legacy of a very old, strong and warm relationship. As countries, we share so many values and believe in free trade, in the absolute need to tackle the great environmental challenges related to climate change and the degradation of the oceans, and we believe in a rules based international system”.