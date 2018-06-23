Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets in London on second anniversary of the referendum

People's Vote, which wants a referendum on any exit deal, said people must make their “voices heard” about the damage of leaving next year without agreement.

Cabinet minister Liam Fox said Theresa May was “not bluffing” when she said leaving without an agreement could happen, if terms offered were not good enough

Anti-Brexit campaigners who want the public to have the final say on the UK's departure will take to the streets later on Saturday to argue it is “not a done deal”. The London march comes on the two year anniversary of the 2016 vote to leave. People's Vote, which wants a referendum on any exit deal, said people must make their “voices heard” about the damage of leaving next year without agreement.

But Brexiteer cabinet minister Liam Fox said Theresa May was “not bluffing” when she said this could happen.

The international trade secretary told the BBC it was in the interests of both sides to have a deal but it was “essential” the EU understood that the UK would walk away if the terms offered were not good enough.

Meanwhgile in The Sun, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned the prime minister not to allow “bog roll Brexit” that is “soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long” - calling for a “full British Brexit” instead.

Brexit Secretary David Davis told the Dialy Express the prime minister was going to get a “good deal” from Brussels and Brexit was going to be “fantastic”.

The UK voted to leave the EU by a margin of 51.9% to 48.1% in a referendum held on 23 June 2016.

As it stands, the UK is due to leave on 29 March 2019, 46 years after it first joined the European Economic Community, the forerunner to the EU.

But the People's Vote campaign says this should only happen if the withdrawal deal negotiated by Mrs May and the other 27 EU members is approved in another public vote.

Saturday's demo, which will begin in Pall Mall and culminate outside the Houses of Parliament, is part of a “summer of action” by campaign groups designed to increase pressure on Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

Both the prime minister and Labour leader have rejected calls for another public vote, saying the will of the people expressed in the 2016 ballot is clear, although many Labour MPs now want another referendum.

Speakers at the event, which organisers say is expected to be the biggest anti-Brexit march to date, will include actor Sir Tony Robinson and Gina Miller, who fought a successful legal battle last year to ensure the UK ould not trigger talks on leaving without the approval of Parliament.

In his interview in the Sun, Mr Johnson said people “just want us to get on with it”. “They don't want a half-hearted Brexit. They don't want some sort of hopeless compromise, some perpetual push me-pull you arrangement in which we stay half-in and half-out in a political no man's land,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Davis said Brexit is a “big national project, there is nothing more important”. He added that Britain is at an advantage in world trade because English is “the best language in the world for doing commerce, science and medicine and so on”.