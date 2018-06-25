Another judicial setback for Lula: Supreme Court cancels appeal ruling on his release from jail

Brazil's Supreme Court has cancelled a ruling set for Tuesday on an appeal by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed from prison while he attempts to overturn his corruption sentence.
Lula, 72, has been behind bars since April after being convicted of accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe from Brazilian construction company OAS. His lawyers argue that his case was politically motivated. Lula still leads in polls ahead of presidential elections in October.
Supreme Court Judge Edson Fachin on Friday withdrew the case from Tuesday's agenda several hours after a lower court of appeal, which sentenced Lula in January to 12 years' imprisonment, ruled that the sentence could not be referred to the Supreme Court.
The lower court said the top chamber should only handle cases related to possible constitutional violations, a standard which Lula's request did not meet.
Lula's lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins said in a statement that he will file a new appeal. He said he found it “strange” that the lower court reviewed the admissibility of an appeal several hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on a request for release.
Lula received another blow Friday with confirmation of an agreement for his ex-economy minister, Antonio Palocci, to cooperate with prosecutors.
Palocci told Brazil's top anti-corruption judge in September of a “blood pact” between Lula's Workers' Party and Brazil's Odebrecht construction company which gave the party the equivalent of US$ 171 million. Palocci has been jailed since 2016.
Prosecutors in May filed new graft charges against Lula, Palocci and two other political figures allegedly promised $40 million by Odebrecht, which is also linked to corruption scandals elsewhere in Latin America.
Lula was president from 2003 to the beginning of 2011. He left office with sky-high ratings, following a commodities-fueled economic boom and widely praised social programs to reduce poverty.
However, his legacy has been badly tarnished by revelations of a massive corruption network whose fallout continues to shake Brazilian politics.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
“Another judicial setback for Lula.”Posted 5 hours ago 0
This is not a setback for Lula, but it is one for Brazil's judges working for the interests of powerful minorities.
Brazilians don't buy that Lula has been put behind bars because of “corruption.” Too many others accused of heavy weight corruption cases (nothing compared to receiving an apartment as a bribe) are now sitting in government offices. That is why he is, by far, the preferred candidate - to the desperation of the rich and the powerful.
No matter the outcome, what happens in the October election will have irremediably been tainted by the judiciary's interference.
However, it is impossible for the Brazilian elite to erase from people's memory what Lula did for them as president.
Therefore, as Lula said, it does not matter what happens to him - because he has become an idea, a symbol that a more just society is possible in Brazil.
Lula's legacy will not be erased.
@EMPosted 3 hours ago 0
Do you really think that the STF could set Lula free after being condemned in three different courts (Moro, TRF-4, and STJ), unanimously, by 8 judges ? And, if one considers that the STF is not allowed to refer to any of the evidence (in favour of, or against the defendant, which can only be presented /used in the 2 lower courts), how can they possibly release him, unless of course, they choose to ignore the previous decisions (based on proof), and are prepared to admit that their decision was 100% political ? In this case, if a political decision - that ignores evidence - can annul all the prior convictions, what is the point of trying anyone in court ?
The only Brazilians who allegedly don't 'buy' Lula's corruption are his fanatical supporters, who would vote for him even if he confessed, so pls don't generalize by saying “Brazilians”.
Despite the fact I have already given you names of several other prominent politicians, from other parties, who have been convicted in the 'Lavajato' and are in jail, you insist that only Lula was condemned unjustly...that is not correct, all involved in the PB (and other) corruption have been targeted...even Temer...wait until he steps down.
Just a final question : presuming you are capable of recognizing that PB was the victim of rampant corruption by its directors - all appointed by high-ranking politicians (for personal gain and that of their parties) - and top executives from the big construction companies, and that they have confessed to their crimes - and returned 100s of miilions of dollars of bribe money - where do you believe other stolen billions went ? Why do the politicians fight, tooth and nail, to appoint directors in state-run companies ? for no reason at all ?
Agree, Lula is just an idea, one that's quickly fading in people's minds.
But no one will forget his legacy : ruining PB and the economy under the false pretense of 'lifting millions out of poverty'...more like a sick joke.