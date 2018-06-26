Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, June 26th 2018 - 18:40 UTC

Pence visits Brazil: children separated from parents and Venezuela refugees in the agenda

Tuesday, June 26th 2018 - 08:46 UTC
Pence will hold bilateral talks with Temer on Tuesday and on Wednesday he is scheduled to visit an Amazon city where refugees from Venezuela are being housed Pence will hold bilateral talks with Temer on Tuesday and on Wednesday he is scheduled to visit an Amazon city where refugees from Venezuela are being housed

President Michel Temer will press U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his two-day visit to Brazil on cases of Brazilian children separated from their parents upon trying to enter the United States, a Brazilian diplomat said on Monday.

Pence will hold bilateral talks with Temer and other Brazilian officials on Tuesday. On Wednesday he is scheduled to visit an Amazon jungle city where refugees from Venezuela are being housed. He will travel to Ecuador Wednesday afternoon.

Temer “will express his worries about the treatment” of about 50 Brazilian children who were separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s policy of seeking to detain and prosecute anyone accused of entering the country illegally, said Brazilian diplomat Fernando Magalhaes during a Monday foreign ministry briefing in Brasilia.

In an about-face last week, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order that ended the separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, but reuniting children with parents has proven troublesome.

However, family reunifications have been slow. There are still thousands of children separated from their parents, including several Brazilian citizens.

According to Magalhaes, Brazilian diplomatic staff in the US have reported difficulties in locating these children.

  • DemonTree

    I heard a conspiracy theory about this; that evangelicals in the US government had arranged for the children to be taken from their parents so they could be adopted by Christian families in America and 'saved'.

    In any case, the fact the US authorities have apparently not made any records to allow reuniting them is even more appalling then splitting up families in the first place.

    Posted 4 hours ago 0
