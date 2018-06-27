Falklands presence at Experience Latin America

Margaret Williams and Michelle Pepper of Falkland Islands Holidays recently attended Experience Latin America in Canary Wharf, London. Organized by the Latin American Travel Association (LATA), this was the 5th event held where the primary aim is to bring together key suppliers from the Latin America region along with top influential buyers from within the UK and Europe.

The Falkland Islands Holidays representatives had back to back meetings with an average of 10 scheduled meetings per day and said, “interest in the Falkland Islands as an experience destination is still strong, despite limiting factors such as the reliability of scheduled flights and accessibility of seats to tie in with a confirmed land based itinerary.”

Speaking for Falkland Islands Holidays Margaret said they were, “delighted to be able to attend ELA annually and it is indeed a privilege to have the opportunity to both promote and grow business on behalf of the Falkland Islands as a whole.”

Experience Latin America (ELA) took place from June 11 until June 13.

Tourism is one of the main industries of the Falkland Islands. (PN)