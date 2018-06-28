López Obrador closes his campaign with an anticipated victory

28th Thursday, June 2018 - 10:11 UTC Full article

More than 100,000 people attended the closing of the campaign of Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the Azteca stadium

López Obrador leads the polls with 47% of the intentions to vote and 92% chance of winning is shown as an example capable of “changing the course” of the country.

The candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed his electoral campaign last Wednesday ahead the presidential elections on Sunday filling the largest stadium in the world on a working day. The only leftist candidate steals public attention in Mexico and leads the polls with an anti-system and reforming discourse.

More than 100,000 people attended the closing of the campaign at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City on a historic night in which AMLO, after a multi-year power race, meets an electorate tired of traditional parties, corruption and the violence that has intruded into politics, leaving 120 candidates and public officials murdered during this election campaign.

The leftist candidate who leads the polls with 47 percent of the intentions to vote and 92 percent chance of winning is shown as an example capable of “changing the course” of the country, with an electoral program based on the fight against corruption, the end of political privileges, the rescue of the countryside and the end of the energy reform.

“I have led my life with rectitude and that honesty with which we want to transform Mexico,” explained López Obrador. The candidate of Morena insisted that this transformation will be peaceful, popular and radical: “And nobody must be scared with the radical, that comes from the root, it is about changing the current regime from the base,” he warned.

On this last point, there has been the concern of the markets before a probable triumph of AMLO. However, neither the markets nor the Mexican peso should be shaken if the leftist candidate for the Mexican presidency wins in Sunday's elections, as most polls predict, since the participants have incorporated that scenario, said Jaime Cortina, managing Director of operations and payment systems of the Bank of Mexico (BdeM).

López Obrador gave his speech highlighting words such as “nation”, “people”, “history” or “culture”, and that is that the former Head of Government of Mexico City has emphasized the support of young people during his speech: “What curious, I am the oldest candidate, but young people, with their rebelliousness, know that we represent the new, the modern.”

This new generation experienced a crucial episode that provoked an irreversible social discontent -which can break the bipartisan scheme that has been maintained in Mexico for 77 years. In September 2014, when the country was shocked by the news that 43 students of Ayotzinapa had disappeared and in the following months and years the Mexicans' desire for change became palpable.

In a country in which 43.6% of the population lives in poverty and inequality is one of the main problems, a government such as Andrés Manuel López Obrador's could implement measures to solve them or close the possibility that the left back to power for several more years. However, the Mexican governments of the right and center have ignored social problems and started a war against organized crime that has caused high levels of violence and the impossibility of a transition to peace in regions practically lost by the State.