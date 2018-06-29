UKSR gets into top five internationally for its high standards

Consistent high performance by the UK Ship Register has seen it rise four places in the world under standards set by the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It means the UKSR is now fifth under an assessment based on the total number of inspections and detentions by the Paris MoU and is effective from next month. These are based on the total number of inspections and detentions over a certain length of time.

The 'White list' is a list of high performance flags used for Ship Risk Profiles, based on the total number over a three-year rolling period for flags with at least thirty inspections in the period.

As well as the White list, there is also a Grey and Black list reflecting the standards of all flags from high performing ones like the UK Ship Register to those who are considered to be poor performing. Those which are at the bottom end of the scale are regarded as high or even very high risk because they are at risk of banning measures due to neglect.

Doug Barrow, director UKSR said, 'We are absolutely delighted in this recognition of the high levels of service we provide to our owners and operators on a 24/7 basis. The Paris MoU is an internationally recognized standard, and this endorses that we are a quality flag for quality owners.'

The Paris MoU committee approved the 2017 inspection results at its meeting in May for flags and Recognized Organizations (RO).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is a frontline emergency response agency of the Department for Transport. As well as delivering maritime search and rescue through HM Coastguard (one of the four UK emergency services), the MCA is responsible for maritime regulation, safety and counter-pollution.