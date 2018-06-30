Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, July 1st 2018 - 09:07 UTC

Brazil's Temer approval rating in a new record: 4%

Saturday, June 30th 2018 - 15:47 UTC
Brazilians' disapproval of Michel Temer's administration has risen from 72% to 79% in the second quarter of 2018, according to a survey conducted by the National Industry Confederation (CNI) and Ibope.

Meanwhile, Temer's approval fell to 4% from 5%. The confidence of the respondents in the current Brazilian president fell from 8% to 6%.

Regarding the evaluation of the way of governing, 90% disapprove Temer's administration while 7% approve.

On specific points of the government, there was an increase in the disapproval of the monetary policy, from 85% to 89%. Measures to fight unemployment are disapproved by 87% of respondents, while 92% disagree with the tax policy.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Brazil.
Tags: Bovespa, Brazil, Brazil economy, Ibope, Michel Temer, National Industry Confederation (CNI).

