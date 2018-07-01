Uruguay sends CR7’s Portugal home by 2-1

Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 thanks to two goals by Edison Cavani who had to retire due to an injury

Uruguay has passed this Saturday to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after beating Portugal 2-1.

Now the South American team will face France in the quarterfinals.

The World Cup is now without the two best players in the world. After the elimination of Argentina and Portugal, Messi and Ronaldo will have to watch the final from their homes.

After the first Cavani’s goal –where Luis Suarez delivered the ball over his head, finishing off the Portuguese goalkeeper– Portugal tried unsuccessfully to get close to the South American area. Uruguay, which was very disciplined in defensive tasks, was not going to make easy the comeback for the Iberians. Cristiano Ronaldo only had an opportunity thanks to a fault on the edge of the big area, but the ball bounced off the Uruguayan barrier. The Lusos found no holes while the Uruguayans were forging a great defensive barrier in the line of three quarters impossible to drill.

As soon as the second part started, the script of the match changed thanks to a goal on a set piece. Pepe scored after a corner, finishing off with the head, and fit his first goal of the World Cup.A psychological blow that the celestes ones surpassed six minutes later, when in a long ball thrown by Fernando Muslera it would finish in the boots of Cavani, that with an absolute precision, it would send it to the bottom of the Portuguese network.

In his next match the solid team of Uruguay will face a French team, which after eliminating Argentina 4-3, has reconciled with its public. The meeting will be held next Friday in the city of Nizhni. For what has been offered to date la celeste is looking forward to much more.