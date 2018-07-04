Falklands' ambitious capital program begins with construction of accommodation for 100/200 overseas labor

Projects include: new power station, development of a new port, improvements at MPA passenger terminal, a Vulnerable Persons Unit and expansion of the Hospital

The Falkland Islands Government has set out an ambitious program to deliver significant capital and infrastructure projects over the next five years. These projects include a new power station, the development of a new port, improvements at the MPA passenger terminal, a Vulnerable Persons Unit and expansion of the King Edward Memorial Hospital.

The government also has an ongoing comprehensive roads, infrastructure and house-building program. As well as offering job opportunities for local people the ambitious development program will require overseas construction labor and therefore there is a requirement to provide accommodation for this workforce who will be contracted to build and operate the various facilities.

Expressions of interest are invited to provide suitable workforce accommodation. Submissions should consider the following:

Accommodation to provide for between 100 to 200 single people at peak demand;

Provision of some family units.

The design needs to consider providing a mix of self-contained single accommodation and shared accommodation, options for on-site catering messing facilities, mix of en-suite and shared washroom facilities, laundry and some leisure facilities;

The design needs to be of an appropriate standard and quality to be attractive to an overseas workforce which will be embedded locally for the short to medium term. The design of the facility should be able to be repurposed into a lodge or hotel type accommodation after its initial use.

Construction can be phased

Present an outline commercial proposal and indicative business plan which sets out the requirement for any investment to be viable including outline costs, revenue, running costs, likely return on investment, proposed partnership arrangements and/or corporate management structure with an outline program for project delivery.

FIG is keen to work with interested parties to help shape and scope out the future requirements eventually leading to a formal procurement process. FIG will provide opportunities to interested parties who wish to engage in discussions prior submitting proposals. Please submit responses via e-mail to Iain Robertson, Director of Development & Commercial Services ddcs@sec.gov.fk no later than 16.00 FKST Friday 20th July 2018. Please provide full details of your organization or consortia, including key financial information, relevant experience and track record.

Interested parties should note that this Expression of Interest is not a pre-qualification to a formal competitive bidding tender process. Please note that the photo in the advert is indicative only and parties are free to promote their own design ideas.