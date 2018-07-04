Falklands' team to Island Games next year will be sponsored by Argos fishing company

4th Wednesday, July 2018 - 20:06 UTC Full article

The announcement was made by the Falklands Overseas Games Association chair Mike Summers, and Argos Director, Sheila Stewart (Pic PN)

This is likely to total in excess of £30,000 and represents a huge contribution to sending the team to Gibraltar. Argos will cover the full cost of all those in full time education who are selected to represent the Falklands, as well as the team kit for the full squad Sheila Stewart said: “Argos recognizes the importance of sport to the development of young people, and its importance in the community more generally”





The Falklands' fishing company Argos is to be the Principal Sponsor for the local team competing at the Island Games to be held in Gibraltar in 2019. The announcement was made by the Falkland Islands Overseas Games Association, and Argos (Argos Group Ltd and Argos Ltd of Stanley, and Argos Operations Ltd of Gibraltar).

The Falklands' fishing company Argos is to be the Principal Sponsor for the local team competing at the Island Games to be held in Gibraltar in 2019. The announcement was made by the Falkland Islands Overseas Games Association, and Argos (Argos Group Ltd and Argos Ltd of Stanley, and Argos Operations Ltd of Gibraltar).

Argos will cover the full cost of all those in full time education who are selected to represent the Islands, as well as the team kit for the full squad. This is likely to total in excess of £30,000 and represents a huge contribution to sending the team to Gibraltar.

Argos has been a strong supporter of sport and sport development over many years, and has contributed to several clubs and events in a number of ways.

Argos Director Sheila Stewart said: “Argos recognizes the importance of sport to the development of young people, and its importance in the community more generally. It is a pleasure for us to support FIOGA for these Games given our business connections with Gibraltar, and our long-term commitment to sport.”

Chair of FIOGA Mike Summers said: “FIOGA is particularly grateful for this generous donation; every Island Games is different, and presents particular challenges. Gibraltar is an old friend of the Falkland Islands, and despite the absence of some traditional sports from these games (football, golf, archery) we will be looking to send a strong and diverse team. This financial assurance enables us to plan our teams with greater certainty.”

The XVIII NatWest Island Games will be held in Gibraltar from 6th to 12th July 2019. This is the second time Gibraltar has hosted the Games, having previously done so in 1995. Over 2,000 athletes from 24 islands will compete in 14 different sports.

The potential sports the Falkland Islands will compete in are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Cycling, Shooting, Squash, Swimming and Triathlon. Teams will not be finally selected until later this year.

Mike Summers will attend the AGM of the IIGA in Gibraltar 4th to 8th July 2018. (Penguin News).