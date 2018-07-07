British embassy participated at Pride Parade in Santiago de Chile

7th Saturday, July 2018 - 05:27 UTC Full article

Despite winter weather, a group from the Embassy enthusiastically marched with the LOVEisGREAT Britain banner and photo frame

The British Embassy participated at the 2018 Pride Parade held in Santiago on 23 June. Organized by two of the most important Chilean LGBTI organizations, Movilh and Fundación Iguales, the Parade attracted over 80,000 people who marched to demand respect for the rights of the LGBTI community in Chile.

The British Embassy group was joined by representatives from EU Embassies posted in Santiago (Belgium and the Netherlands), the USA, Canada and Israel, as well as members of the British-Chilean Chamber of Commerce and the British Council.

Despite the winter weather, a group from the Embassy enthusiastically marched with the LOVEisGREAT Britain banner and photo frame, which were a complete success. This was the first time that BE Santiago participated in the March. In 2012, the British Embassy was the first diplomatic mission in Chile to fly the Rainbow Flag along with the national flag in 2012.

On this occasion, we are very proud to say that the Embassy group was congratulated for its enthusiasm. Needless to say that the GREAT brand was praised by the Parade´s organizers, the public and the media.

The British Embassy was the first diplomatic mission in Chile to fly the rainbow flag along with the national flag in 2012.