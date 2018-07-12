Rio Negro eyes Venezuelan physicians to make up for shortage of health care pros

Minister Fabián Zgaib estimates that around 2,000 thousand Venezuelan doctors have moved to Argentina over the past few months,

The Argentine province of Rio Negro is considering Venezuelan doctors as a possible solution to its shortage of health care practicioners despite a substantial wage offer, the large circulation daily Clarin of Buenos Aires reported.

Rio Negro, in northern Patagonia, offers a 80-thousand pesos (around 2,850 US dollars) monthly salary to newcoming doctors. Still, almost nobody seems to be interested. For that reason, Venezuelan doctors who have migrated to Argentine over the past few motnhs to cover those vacancies.

The Government of Rio Negro estimates that some 2,000 doctors from Venezuela settled in Argentina in recent months and has contacted migration authorities to locate them in order to make them an offer, the province's health minister explained. Fabián Zgaib added that “40 or 50 would be fine.”

Rio Negro doctors are paid between 35 or 40 thousand pesos per month, plus similar amounts for seven or eight shifts on call per month.

Zgaib estimated that doctors who graduate from local universities are yet more ambitious, seeking to work on fields where they use expensive equipment with which they can charge higher fees. He added that in addition to salaries of up to 80,000 pesos, housing might also come in the package for professionals willing to settle in semi-rural communities, but not for those who stay in urban areas.