Trump’s provoking advice about soft Brexit and immigration; praise to Boris Johnson ahead his UK visit

13th Friday, July 2018 - 06:27 UTC Full article

“I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point. I think he is a great representative for your country.” A demonstration is planned for Friday afternoon in London where organizers expect tens of thousands to attend.

In an astonishing interview, the U.S. President, Donald Trump, praised Boris Johnson and said that PM Theresa May ignored his advice on Brexit negotiations. The President also suggested that the former foreign secretary would make a great prime minister due his 'hard line' Brexit plan.

Before the US president was due to have bilateral talks with Theresa May, Trump used an interview with The Sun to endorse Johnson, her principal Tory rival just days after he resigned from the cabinet in protest at her Brexit policy.

Mr. Trump will hold talks with the prime minister May and the new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, at the PM’s Chequers country retreat before meeting the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle and then heading to Scotland.

According to Downing Street, the meeting between the leaders will cover as well as trade and Brexit, the talks would cover Russia and the Middle East.

However, the President said that he would like to see Johnson during his UK trip – added that Johnson “obviously likes me and says very good things about me. I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point. I think he is a great representative for your country.”

Trump warned that May’s soft Brexit blueprint would “kill” Britain’s chances.

Based on the U.S. fears about the future trading relationship, he warned that the PM’s negotiation approach would scupper any hopes of a free trade agreement with the U.S., a cherished prize of many Brexiters.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal. If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made,”

Mr. Trump accused the prime minister of ignoring his advice on Brexit negotiations. “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me. She wanted to go a different route,” he said.

President Trump had already described the UK as a country in turmoil due PM’s Brexit conditions. While at the NATO summit, Trump said he had been reading up closely on Brexit in recent days, and he described the UK as “a pretty hot spot with many resignations”.

“The deal she is striking is a much ¬different deal than the one the people voted on”, Trump said on the interview.

Nevertheless, PM May insisted later “We have come to an agreement at the proposal we’re putting to the European Union which absolutely delivers on the Brexit people voted for. They voted for us to take back control of our money, our law and our borders and that’s exactly what we will do.”

‘Baby Trump’ balloon and anti-fascists groups protests

Meanwhile along the UK, protests have been organized to follow him everywhere around the country, with a demonstration planned for Friday afternoon in London where organizers expect tens of thousands to attend.

More than 10,000 people signed a petition calling on the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, to “let Trump Baby fly”, a six-meter balloon depicting Mr. Trump as a nappy-clad orange baby.

The petition received the green light of Khan, Greater London Authority, to fly near the parliament and the activist group has so far raised over £16,000 to cover the costs of the protest.

In the interview to The Sun, Donald Trump even appeared to hold Khan personally responsible for immigration in Europe in polemic and comments. “I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job.”

The U.S. President followed: “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way.”