Paraguayan Liberal lawmaker agrees retirement should be at age 75

”It is not my position that will prevail, I want the voice of the rest to prevail,” said Congresswoman Amarilla.

Liberal deputy Celeste Amarilla agreed 75 years is a right age for retirement. She made those remarks during a radio interview as she argued that at 60 people still have a lot of intellectual and physical strength and called for the matter to be discussed.

”A person who retires at 60 is a young person. It is not about exploiting the worker but about giving him (or her) more years of useful life; but everything has to be studied and debated upon,” she elaborated.

Amarilla was asked about the issue after a top Institute of Social Security (IPS) official made statements in that regard. The IPS' Economic Benefits Manager, Pedro Halley, had voiced his view that a worker should retire at 60 as he claimed the right time would be at 75 years.

The liberal legislator warned, however, that in order to reach a consensus on the issue, public hearings should be held. “It is not my position that will prevail, I want the voice of the rest to prevail, I throw this into the air for debate, do not worry about what I am saying,” she added.

Congresswoman Amarilla resigned her V.I.P medical insurance from the Lower House last June. She also pleaded to turn down the privileged retirement plan she is entitled to as a lawmaker and assured that she will not hire any staff, although each legislator is allowed to appoint up to four officials.