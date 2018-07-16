Argentina's debt expected to peak at 65% of GDP by end of 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Argentina’s government debt to peak by the end of 2018 and then fall as the country cuts its deficit as part of its US$50 billion deal with the Fund, according to a document published.
Debt is forecast to peak at 65% of GDP before falling to 56% by 2021, the last year of its program, IMF staff wrote in a document prepared before the Fund’s board approved the deal. The report had not previously been released.
A run on the peso currency earlier this year amid a worldwide investor retreat from emerging markets and concerns about the Argentine government’s ability to fight inflation prompted Argentina to request a stand-by arrangement from the IMF in May.
The IMF report also lays out policies it said the government could take to reduce the deficit. Some of those were not included in Argentina’s letter of intent last month, where it outlined the steps it would take to reduce the deficit.
The IMF policies that were not in the letter include keeping soy product export taxes at an average of 25.5%, and delaying implementation of parts of last year’s tax overhaul.
In a statement released with the report, IMF mission chief for Argentina Roberto Cardarelli said the country’s economy would shrink in the second and third quarters. The report forecasts growth of 1.5% in 2019 and “around 3%” in 2020.
The imf is no one's friend.Posted 17 hours ago 0
Of course. Today it's bad, tomorrow will be worse, but some day, somehow, things will finally be better.Posted 17 hours ago -1
Typical neocon mantra. Let us become super wealthy first, then when we are tired of being rich (if we are ever) we'll trickle down some freebies your way.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde won't spare efforts to prop the Macri government.
It is educational to read Lagarde's words in a May 18 press release:
”This will be Argentina’s economic program (that) would include creating a clear path to strong, sustained, and equitable growth and robust job creation, (implement) a clear macroeconomic program that lessens financing needs and puts public debt on a firm downward trajectory.“
Madame: You can't believe this fluff. There has been not a single move towards sustainable growth in Argentina in the last 30 months -- only some ephemeral, debt-supported growth.
Hundreds of thousands of quality positions have been lost as thousands of small and medium size manufacturing enterprises and retail businesses close down. Macri has de-financed the country by lowering taxes and export taxes on the wealthy, by keeping an overvalued peso and by allowing unrestricted capital flight.
Lagarde could not end her release without adding insult to injury: ”and importantly, protecting society’s most vulnerable during this transition.“
The record indicates that the IMF -- and Macri for that matter -- care little about ”society's most vulnerable.”
Just a few days ago, riots prompted Haiti prime minister's resignation after petrol prices went up by 38 per cent, diesel by 47 per cent and kerosene by 51 per cent.
The government had removed fuel subsidies as part of an agreement with the IMF.
Enough said.
@EMPosted 16 hours ago -1
Hey, they're not all bad. Even the IMF wants Macri to stop cutting export taxes on soy!