UK paper on Brexit defines London's commitment to British Overseas Territories

25th Wednesday, July 2018 - 06:14 UTC Full article

London is working closely with BOTs to ensure their priorities are taken into account in the UK-EU negotiations on withdrawal, the implementation period and future relationship.

The United Kingdom Government published on Tuesday its latest paper on Brexit entitled “Legislating for the Withdrawal Agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union”.Chapter 1/11 refers to Crown Dependencies and UK Overseas Territories and states the UK government “will continue to engage and keep these jurisdictions informed as the Bill is developed”.

11. The Agreement will apply to the whole of the UK, and to the extent applicable to the Crown Dependencies, Gibraltar and the other UK Overseas Territories. The Government is working closely with these governments to ensure their priorities are taken into account in the UK-EU negotiations on withdrawal, the implementation period and future relationship.

The Government will continue to engage with and keep these jurisdictions informed as the Bill is developed. The Crown Dependencies, Gibraltar and the other UK Overseas Territories will implement the Withdrawal Agreement as required in their own legislation, in line with their ordinary legislative processes.

