An overwhelming majority of Argentines, 76%, are concerned with the financial turbulence and deeply dissatisfied with the poor performance of the economy according to a monthly survey from the University of San Andrés, its lowest point since the peak reached in October 2017 following the victory of president Mauricio Macri's coalition in the midterm elections.
At the end of last year, 53% of polled Argentines were satisfied with the overall performance of the country's economy and politics, but since then it has lost 31 percentage points of support and currently stands at 22%, the lowest since president Macri took office.
According to the San Andres University opinion poll dissatisfaction extends to all social sectors, although the slide was in stages: in the last two months of 2017, the most disenchanted were at the bottom of the scale; in the first quarter of this year, the middle class followed, and finally the high income sector.
Dissatisfaction has also been extensive to the figure of president Macri, having dropped from 66% in October 2017 to 45% last June and 31% in July. In effect the so called “honey moon” following the October midterm election has completely vanished.
Nevertheless overall satisfaction and approval of the Macri administration is higher among the top income groups and the older the people. Likewise the gap becomes greater between extreme age groups, reaching 61%.
Satisfaction with public policies also continues to fall, although the Macri administration receive high marks for investment in Public Works, 45% together with foreign affairs 34%.
***“Dissatisfaction with Argentine government reaches 76%; Macri's support down to 31%”***..., article says...Posted 10 hours ago 0
Pá que ningun distraído crea que esto se terminó...
Esto recién empieza...
Saludos del Chubut...
El Think...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w5VqwHxYrqs
Kudos to MP for publishing this X-ray picture of Argentina today.Posted 7 hours ago 0
Very revealing: “...in the last two months of 2017, the most disenchanted were at the bottom of the scale; in the first quarter of this year, the middle class followed, and finally the high income sector.”
This so well illustrates the essence of the government of Mauricio Macri, a government of the rich working for a narrow group of extremely wealthy people.
They first hit the less fortunate, then the middle class that had high hopes and support for the government. More recently, even more well-off sectors such as those represented by the Union Industrial Argentina criticized the government.
Not surprisingly, the only ones to still show satisfaction towards the government are the few belonging to large agri-food corporations and the large landowners associated with the Rural Society, as well as international mining corporations which not surprisingly are the ones benefiting from the cancellation or reduction of export taxes as well as from a dropping peso.
And so it goes the country's first experience with an elected oligarchic government that is quickly sliding to its downfall, product of reckless greed and contempt for all things Argentine.
@StinkPosted 6 hours ago 0
Other than Maldonado's family and their lawyer claiming that the police are responsible for his death, is there any evidence that this is true ? Is there anything to indicate his drowning in the Chubut River was not accidental ? would just like to know the facts, or the version of a person who presumably accompanied what supposedly led to his death.