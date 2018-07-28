Falklands operating surplus reaches £38 million; strong corporation tax receipts

The Falkland Islands Government operating surplus now stands at over £38 million, Standing Finance Committee members were informed this week. The large surplus is due to favorable corporation tax receipts, and was arrived at by deducting operating costs of £68 million from the year’s income, which is £106 million.
Another eye-catching figure came from King Edward Memorial Hospital, where locums have cost £1,224,975 in the past year, against an original budget of £110,480. This represents an overspend of 1008.8%. The hospital is short of contracted staff and has been forced to use agency workers, a far more expensive option.
The Development and Commercial Services budget was a notable overspend. Repairs and maintenance costs were £515,000 higher than budget for the year, partly as a result of extra work needed at FIGAS.
Legal Aid payments were £106,000 higher than budget, though these costs were offset by the lower spend on salaries due to unfilled vacancies.
Vacant positions were also largely responsible for Human Resources coming in £143,000 under budget.
Education was over half a million under budget, with student grant payments £245,000 lower than expected.
Staff vacancies explain the under-spend in Law and Regulation and Emergency Services, while Public Works overspent by £466,000, mostly thanks to an increased need for parts and spares.
The committee also looked at the Stanley Retail Price Index, which has increased 3.6% over the past year. The biggest contributor was fuel and power, which has seen a 1.6% rise. (Penguin News).-
the 1000%+ overspend on health service locums is quite rightly commented upon. this makes the overspend of 23% on the concordia baby appear trivial and the historic overspend on the public jetty pales into insignificance by comparison. difficult for the treasury to be critical however since receipts from taxation and investments were up by a whopping £32.8m (150%). how it can be taken seriously in its legal duty of budget and fiscal management begs the question. dont do as i do but do as i say is the only option it can take. more importantly why has there been no change in tax rates and allowances? most countries plan to raise just enough income from taxes to balance the budget in order to finance the cost of public services not as a means of increasing the states bank account to the detriment of bank accounts belonging to the taxpayers!Posted 1 day ago 0
Fantastic - Falkland Islands Airways fleet purchases coming up next then! It seems there is a necessity to temper news outbursts in a more channelled format is somewhat overdue.Posted 22 hours ago 0