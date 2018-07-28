World Medical Association condemns killing of medic in Nicaragua

Brazilian student Rayneia Lima was shot this week while driving home from her hospital shift in Managua, Nicaragua's capital

The killing of a medical student in Nicaragua has been condemned by the World Medical Association. Brazilian student Rayneia Lima was shot this week while driving home from her hospital shift in Managua, Nicaragua's capital city.

WMA President Dr. Yoshitake Yokokura said this was a tragic death and illustrated the high risks that doctors in Nicaragua are taking every day in coping with the breakdown of the country's public health care system.

‘We repeat our warning about the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country. Attacks on health workers, medical vehicles and hospitals are unacceptable'.

He went on: ‘We repeat our call to the Nicaraguan Government to immediately end this state of affairs. The breakdown of law and order has undermined basic health care in the country and is endangering all those medical staff who are striving to deliver health care in the midst of this crisis. It is the duty of all of us to do what we can to bring this appalling situation to an end'.