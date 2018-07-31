Taiwan president will attend inauguration of Paraguay's Mario Abdo Benitez

President Tsai's itinerary in Paraguay includes visiting Taiwan's technical mission and the site of a planned Taiwan-Paraguay university of industrial technology

President Tsai Ing-wen will visit two of Taiwan's diplomatic allies, Paraguay and Belize, Aug. 12-20, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Maria Liu said on Monday. On the trip, Tsai will make transit stops in the United States - in Los Angeles on first leg and in Houston on the return journey, Liu said.

During her visit to Paraguay Aug. 14-16, the president will attend the inauguration of President-elect Mario Abdo Benitez on Aug 15 and meet with Abdo Benitez and outgoing President Horacio Cartes for talks, Liu said.

Tsai will also hold bilateral talks with leaders or special envoys of other allies, who will also attend the inauguration ceremony, Liu said.

The president's itinerary in Paraguay includes visiting Taiwan's technical mission and the site of a planned Taiwan-Paraguay university of industrial technology, according to Liu.

Paraguay is the only Mercosur member country which has full diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

On Aug. 16, Tsai will head to Belize for a three-day visit, during which she will meet Governor-General Colville Young and Prime Minister Oliver Barrow, give a speech in parliament, visit technical vocational schools, Taiwan's technical mission and cultural spots, and attend a Taiwan scholarship presentation ceremony, Liu said.

It will be President Tsai's fourth overseas trip since she took office in 2016.

Over the past two years, she has made state visits to Panama, Paraguay, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, and Eswatini.

Her transit stops have all been on U.S. territory, namely Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, San Francisco, Honolulu and Guam.