Spanish sea produce canning sector exports Euros 406 million in five months; 11% squid

Exports of canned, semi-preserved and prepared fish and shellfish experienced an increase of 3.85% in volume and 7.41% in value during the first five months of this year compared to the same period of the previous year. Between January and May, Spain exported 86,732 tons valued at more than Euros 406 million, according to the canning association ANFACO-CECOPESCA.

Canned tuna remains the main product marketed worldwide by the sector of canned and prepared products of the Spanish industry. In the analyzed period, canned tuna accounted for 60% of the exported volume, followed by canned and prepared giant squid and squid, with a participation of 11%.

The volume of canned tuna sold abroad between January and May 2018 was 51,727 tons, with a value of Euros 262.8 million, figures that show an inter-annual increase of 5% in volume and 7% in value.

Exports of cuttlefish and squid also increased (3.5% in volume and 14.1% in value), octopus (35.4% in volume and 55.4% in value), mackerel (7.8% in volume and 21.9% in value) and salted anchovies (15.4% in volume and 13.7% in value).

ANFOCA-CECOPESCA statistics show that the countries of the European Union continue to be the main buyers of canned and prepared Spanish fish and seafood. In the first five months of 2018, these markets increased their purchases by 5.2% in volume and 8.8% in value, compared to the same period of 2017.

After the European Union, Oceania was the region that experienced the highest growth in purchases of these products from Spain, with an increase of more than 41% in volume and 29% in value.

Within the EU, the main markets were Italy, France, Portugal and Germany, followed by the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Outside this bloc, the United States stands out as the main buyer of this type of product, with an increase of 12.8% in volume and 29.6% in value, with respect to the same period of 2017. (FIS).