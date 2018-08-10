Brazil farmers criticize law establishing minimum truck freight rates

Brazil’s President Michel Temer signed into law a bill authorizing the government to set minimum truck freight prices, drawing criticism from farm groups who said the measures would drive up costs for food.
According to a decision published in the official gazette on Thursday, Temer only vetoed one provision that would have pardoned truckers from paying fines for their role in staging an 11-day strike in May. The stoppage crippled Brazil’s roads, hampering deliveries of everything from fuel to grains.
The new law requires truck freight prices to be equal to, or above, minimum prices set by Brazil’s national transport agency ANTT. Minimum prices will be published twice a year, by Jan. 20 and July 20.
In a statement on Thursday, oilseeds crushers association Abiove - whose members include big grain handlers like Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Louis Dreyfus Corp and Bunge, called the law “backward” for reinstating policies that Brazil had relinquished in the 1990s.
Brazil’s powerful farm lobby group, CNA, said in a statement following the president’s signature that it had filed a new petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the law.
CNA said a recent study showed the policy would cause the price of basic foodstuffs like meat, rice, beans and eggs to increase by an average of 12%.
Why the government needs to interfere, through the ANTT, in a question that only concerns the truckers and the CNA, I don't know....they should be allowed to negotiate until they find a common denominator...but as the govt has interfered, the principle of offer and demand has been thown in to the gutter.....if there are too many truckers, and not enough cargo, the market will set the prices for freight...that's what should work in a free market, not the government establishing a minimum freight which will only increase the final cost - to the consumer - of everything transported by truck. One result of the truckers' strike, is that many large companies, not only from the agribusiness, are now buying thousands of new trucks to form (or increase) their own fleets, to not be held hostage by the independent truckers and their unions. Sounds like the truckers have shot themselves in the foot.Posted 11 minutes ago 0