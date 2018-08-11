Bloody Sunday 1972 investigation is going ahead, confirms North Ireland police service

PSNI detective superintendent Ian Harrison said that following the publication of the Saville Inquiry an investigation commenced into the actions of Bloody Sunday

Prosecutors have been examining files of evidence when in 1972 in Londonderry the Parachute Regiment shot and fatally wounded 14 civil rights demonstrators General Sir Nick Carter has said veterans are being “chased by people making vexatious claims” of wrongdoing, vowing: “That will not happen on my watch.”

A senior detective has said police in Northern Ireland are legally obliged to investigate Bloody Sunday. This comes after the former head of the British Army urged the government to put a stop to the “macabre charade” that could see Northern Ireland veterans facing legal action.

Lord Bramall said it was “absurd and grossly unfair” that soldiers who took part in the events of Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972, during which 14 innocent people died, should be questioned by police now. He accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of “harrying” veterans in a “desperate attempt to bring criminal charges” in a piece in the Daily Telegraph.

PSNI detective superintendent Ian Harrison, from the Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “Following the publication of the Saville Inquiry an investigation commenced into the actions of a range of people involved in Bloody Sunday, which, as a police service, we have a legal obligation to do.

“This lengthy and complex investigation into the events of 30 January 1972 is being carried out by a team of highly professional and competent detectives who will, without fear or favor, follow all investigative opportunities.

“As with any police investigation, this work is being conducted in accordance with statutory responsibilities and the PSNI code of ethics.”

Prosecutors have been examining files of evidence against ex-British soldiers who were on the streets of Londonderry in 1972 when the Parachute Regiment shot and fatally wounded 14 civil rights demonstrators.

The new head of the armed forces has spoken out about Northern Ireland veterans being “chased by people making vexatious claims” of wrongdoing, vowing: “That will not happen on my watch.”

Chief of the Defense Staff General Sir Nick Carter praised the “remarkable job” done by the British Army in Northern Ireland and said groundless allegations against soldiers risked undermining the Army’s fighting spirit.