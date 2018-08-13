Applications for Chevening scholarships open in Argentina

13th Monday, August 2018 - 06:15 UTC

The British Embassy in Argentina has announced that applications for Chevening scholarships are now open until 6 November. The scholarships are awarded to candidates with proven leadership potential and a strong professional and academic background.

In the previous round of applications, 30 young Argentine professionals were selected and offered a British Government scholarship to study at a UK university during the academic year 2018-2019, undertaking to return to their home country after completing their studies.

Since 1991, more than 510 Argentines have been selected to take part in this prestigious program and are now working successfully in different areas of government, the private sector, academia, civil society and the media.

The scholarship enables students to pursue one-year postgraduate courses at any UK university, with all expenses paid, including tuition fees, air tickets and subsistence, accommodation and medical cover.

Elizabeth Green, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Buenos Aires, stressed the importance of this new call for applications:

Chevening scholarships are a great opportunity for young professionals with leadership skills who wish to contribute to their community. Over the past few years, we have seen a large number of Argentines profit from the program and gain higher qualifications at world-class universities. We are confident that next year we will continue to expand this valuable network, which helps to promote understanding and co-operation between our countries.

Chevening’s Head of Program Management, Louise Thomson, said:

Chevening allows you to explore whatever you’re passionate about. You can choose from over 12,000 master’s courses at over 150 different higher education institutions. UK institutions consistently rank highly in global university rankings, so be prepared for an academically challenging and fulfilling experience. However, the UK is a classroom like no other - you will learn so much outside of the classroom simply by interacting with people from all over the world, travelling around the UK in your spare time, and getting involved in the communities you live in.

All those interested may visit www.chevening.org/apply for further details about the scholarships.