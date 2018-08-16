Qatar to the rescue of Turkey with US$ 15bn in direct investments

The announcement followed a meeting of the Amir with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Ankara

Qatar has come to the rescue of Turkey and its ruler Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued directives to support the Turkish economy with a host of economic projects, investments and deposits worth a total of US$ 15 billion. This follows a meeting of the Amir with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Ankara.

According to a report from the Qatar news agency, the Amir and the Turkish President discussed strategic bilateral relations, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially in economic and investment. Both sides stressed on the importance of resolving differences through dialogue and through diplomatic channels, in order to maintain the region's peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the Amir. It was attended on the Turkish side by a number of cabinet members.

Upon his arrival at the Esenboga International Airport in Ankara the Amir was received by Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, the Governor of Ankara Ercan Topaca, the commander of the garrison of Ankara Major-General Ahmet Abis, Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Fikret Ozer, Qatar's Ambassador to Turkey Salem Mubarak Shafi al- Shafi, as well as members of the Qatari embassy in Turkey.

The Amir and his official delegation returned to Doha in the evening .

“Qatar has pledged US$ 15bn of direct investments in Turkey,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter. “Turkish-Qatari relations are based on solid foundations of true friendship and solidarity,” he said.

A presidential source also confirmed Doha's pledge to “rapidly implement the $15bn investment package.”

Turkey and Qatar have become close economic and political partners in recent times.