Montevideo, August 17th 2018 - 20:07 UTC

Argentina offering reward for the recovery of assets from corruption scheme

Friday, August 17th 2018 - 11:01 UTC
Argentina is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of money from a case in which former President Cristina Fernandez is accused of leading a corruption scheme involving officials and business leaders.

 Security Minister Patricia Bullrich signed an order Thursday offering 5% of the money recovered, up to US$ 675,000.

Authorities are investigating alleged corruption over more than a decade during the governments of Fernandez and her predecessor and late husband, Nestor Kirchner.

The driver of one of the accused allegedly kept notebooks with information on his deliveries of bags of cash paid in exchange for the granting of public contracts in 2005-2015.

So far, 14 people have been arrested. Fernandez denies any wrongdoing. She is currently a senator, a post that gives her immunity from prosecution.

  • Chicureo

    This article is priceless! It implies the governments suspicions of the enormity of the criminal fraud committed by Cristina probably far exceeds 13 million US Dollars.
    A wise move as the wicked witch probably guilty of stealing ten times that amount...

    Posted 4 hours ago +1
  • Zaphod Beeblebrox

    Chicureo,

    “the criminal fraud committed by Cristina probably far exceeds 13 million US Dollars.
    ... the wicked witch probably guilty of stealing ten times that amount...”

    Only ten times? More like 500x if some reports are to be believed...

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
  • Chicureo

    ZB

    You're probably right.

    Posted 40 minutes ago 0
