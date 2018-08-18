Punta Arenas 2018/19 cruise season expects 138 calls and 89.100 visitors

The extreme south Chile 2018/2019 cruise season, which includes mainly Punta Arenas, plus Puerto Natales and Puerto Williams, is expected to take off next September 15 and will extend until 29 March 2019, as reported by the Austral Port Enterprise, EPAustal

Some 138 calls have been programmed which represents a 10% increase over the previous season, and the number of passengers, and crew members according to the size of the vessels is expected to reach 89.100 visitors, equivalent to a 30% increase over the 2017/18 season.

Two Chilean companies involved in regional cruises will account for 49 calls, with 9.002 visitors, while the international cruise vessels, represented by 32 companies, will be calling 89 times with 80.098 visitors, according to the EPAsutral chronogram.

Of the international cruise vessels with over a thousand visitors, south of Chile will witness the presence of Artania (1.188); Aldaura (1.266); Marina (1.280); Zaandam (1.300); Norwegian Sun (1.900); Star Princess (2.600); Costa Luminosa (2.800); Celebrity Eclipse (2.850); Royal Princess (3.560), totaling some 31 calls and 61.444 visitors.;

Some additional news indicates that MS Roald Amundsen with a 350 passenger capacity will be replacing MS Midnatsol (Hurtigruten); likewise Azamara Club Cruises will be operating with Azamara Pursuit with 700 passenger capacity. Viking Sun, from Viking Cruises, with 900 passengers will be calling for the first time in Punta Arenas.

EPAustral also recalled that the 2017/18 cruise season managed 125 calls and 68.679 visitors, which represented a 26% and 6.4% increase over 2016/17. These numbers turned Punta Arenas in the leading cruise port in Chile.