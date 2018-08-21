Falklands plans to adopt the UK Port Marine Safety Code in the maritime sector

21st Tuesday, August 2018 - 08:35 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands government will strengthen the management structure and chain of command for FIPASS

The Falkland Islands government has reported it is working with partners to strengthen the existing safety management system at FIPASS, and is looking at moving towards the adoption of the UK Port Marine Safety Code to improve the standards of safety in the maritime sector. Additionally FIG has engaged with a marine consultancy to commission works to safely vent the remaining sealed ballast tanks at FIPASS.

In April 2018, the Falkland Islands government, FIG, appointed Minton, Treharne & Davies Ltd (MTD) to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of the February incident at FIPASS.

MTD arrived in the Islands in early April to conduct their initial analysis, and was followed by further investigatory work in the UK to analyse data and assess samples.

FIG has now received their report which has concluded that there were a number of contributing factors that led to the explosion, but that no single individual or organisation can be held responsible for the incident.

The occurrence at FIPASS involved unforeseen dangers including marine organism decay, anaerobic atmospheres and sewage contamination, which created a situation usually only seen in the oil and gas industry, and rarely outside of this specialist arena.

The summary report which contains information on the key points of discovery and subsequent recommendations can be found by visiting: http://www.fig.gov.fk/assembly/public-papers/literature

FIG welcomes the findings of the report and is taking steps to record the lessons learnt from this experience. FIG is also working with partners to strengthen the existing safety management system and is looking at moving towards the adoption of the UK Port Marine Safety Code which sets the standard for improving the standards of safety in the maritime sector. This will strengthen the management structure and chain of command for FIPASS.

Additionally, FIG has engaged with a marine consultancy to commission works to safely vent the remaining sealed ballast tanks at FIPASS. A tender for these aspiration works has now been completed. Subject to contracting with the preferred contractor it is expected to take a minimum of three months to mobilise and ship specialist equipment to the Falkland Islands before this work can begin. Further updates will be provided in due course.