Patagonian toothfish sampling project in Argentina/Uruguay Common Fishing Zone

22nd Wednesday, August 2018 - 08:30 UTC Full article

A special pistol imported from Australia will be used to mark specimens of Patagonian toothfish, and thus follow their migratory movements

A genetic exploration and sampling project of the Patagonian toothfish in the Argentine-Uruguayan Common Fishing Zone (ZCPAU).has been launched. The project, developed by the company Argenova with its longliner Argenova XIV is being done with the participation of scientists from Argentina's National Institue of Fisheries Research and Development (INIDEP) and with the Estremar company.

Estremar, based in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, owns the factory ship Centurión del Atlántico and is the largest Patagonian toothfish quota holder in Argentina.

The company has contributed with a special pistol imported from Australia that will be used to mark specimens of Patagonian toothfish, and thus follow their migratory movements. This is expected to provide additional information on the growth and development of Patagonian toothfish, according to reports from the website Mar y Pesca.

It should be noted that at the end of 2017, Estremar conducted a cruise survey of juvenile Patagonian toothfish in the southern zone of Argentina aboard its ship Centurión del Atlántico.

The study, designed and planned by INIDEP, aimed to assess the status of juveniles of the species, their weight, growth and estimate the biomass volume. (FIS).