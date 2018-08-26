Argentina and Brazil agree to merge car production regulations

Brazilian minister Marcos Jorge said the auto sector represents 4% of the country's GDP and the memorandum will attract more investment into the industry

Argentine and Brazilian representatives on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to begin merging vehicle production regulations of both countries.

The agreement established the “Working Group on Automotive Technical Regulations” to evaluate the technical regulations both countries adapt, including those controlling vehicle security, energy efficiency and gas pollution.

According to Brazilian Minister of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services Marcos Jorge, the agreement is an important step in promoting the merging of both countries' automotive industry regulations.

“It means that our teams, from both sides, will begin work to converge motor vehicle regulations,” he said.

The representatives expect the merging of security rules, which include 31 items, to be completed in six months.